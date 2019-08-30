India pavilion at EEF to showcase investment opportunities

Vladivostok (Russia), Sep 3 (IANS) India will have its own pavilion at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2019 to serve as a platform to demonstrate investment opportunities in Russia’s Far East, promote Indian investments in the region, and attract Russian investors to the growing economy of India.

The pavilion will be called the ‘India Lounge’.

India’s GDP is expected to exceed $3 trillion this year to become one of the five largest economies in the world.

Due to initiatives carried out by the Narendra Modi government to facilitate business, India has been included in the list of the top ten leading countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index two years in a row.

India has the status of a guest country at the EEF 2019.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest of the EEF 2019. He will arrive here on Wednesday.

An agreement was previously reached during a business delegation’s visit to Vladivostok to triple trade turnover between the two countries and increase it to $30 billion by 2025.

The key to achieving this goal is to identify new opportunities to increase trade, which, in particular, will be facilitated by the India Lounge.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok from Wednesday till Friday.

The Eastern Economic Forum is held annually with the objective of facilitating the accelerated development of the Russian Far East’s economy and expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event is organised by Roscongress Foundation, a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organiser of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events. IANS is the media partner at the event.

