India Pavilion at Toronto film fest inaugurated

Toronto, Sep 6 (IANS) The India Pavilion at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Vikas Swarup.

The pavilion will showcase Indian cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

“A key highlight of the inauguration is related to the Golden Jubilee Edition of IFFI to be held in Goa later this year. IFFI 2019 poster and brochure were also released. Participants evinced keen interest regarding the various programming verticals, retrospectives, masterclasses, and in-conversation sessions in the festival. A number of them expressed their keenness to come to Goa as Cine Appreciators and participants for the technical sessions to be held in IFFI,” a government statement said on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Swarup said: “Indian movies have created new benchmark in film-making globally. Every film festival today acknowledges the enormous potential of India’s soft power. TIFF provides the ideal platform for the global outreach of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019. Film-makers of the global film fraternity have got an opportunity to understand the key elements of the festival and the impact of the Indian cinema on film-making globally.”

Around 60 eminent personalities from the sector, including Geoff McNaughton, Hannah Fisher and Roger Nair, participated in the inauguration ceremony of the India pavilion.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is participating in the ‘Toronto International Film Festival’, which will run from September 5-15.

–IANS

