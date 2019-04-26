India plans Chandrayaan-2 mission in July

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is expected to launch off in July, with an expected landing on the Moon in September, the Indian space agency said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said: “All the modules are getting ready for Chandrayaan-2 launch during the window of July 9 to July 16, 2019, with an expected Moon landing on September 7, 2019.”

Chandrayaan-2, has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-III).

The Rover is housed inside the Lander.

After launch into earth bound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach the Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module.

Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole.

Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments, the ISRO said.

