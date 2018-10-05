India Post honors Narayan Seva Sansthan with new postal stamp

Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) The Indian postal services on Friday honoured the Narayan Seva Sansthan, the Udaipur-based non-profit organisation, by launching their postal stamps.

The stamp of Rs 5 includes the official logo of the Narayan Seva Sansthan in bright colours along with the picture of NGO’s Polio Hospital which is situated in Udaipur.

The launch of the stamp aims at showcasing the organisation’s work for differently-abled and underprivileged individuals by empowering them physically, socially and economically.

Speaking at the stamp launch, Kailash Agarwal, founder and chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan, said: “This is a proud moment for Narayan Seva Sansthan. We are glad that our hard work and dedication towards the betterment of weaker section of society is recognized by the Indian Postal Services.”

The NGO recently announced that it has set up a primary school with digital classrooms for tribal children.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has implemented a well co-ordinated transport system. Shelter for orphans, charity for patients, companionship to specially abled, and round-the-clock availability of nutritious food are some of the amenities provided by Narayan Seva Sansthan.

–IANS

arc/prs