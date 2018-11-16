India produces 1.16 million tonnes sugar until mid-November

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Sugar production in the country until November 15 has been 1.16 million tonnes, compared to 1.37 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Monday.

The industry body said 238 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane this year, compared to 349 sugar mills last year.

It said 176,000 tonnes of sugar were produced by mills in Uttar Pradesh till November 15, 631,000 tonnes in Maharashtra, 185,000 tonnes in Karnataka, 105,000 tonnes in Gujarat and 60,000 tonnes in Tamil Nadu.

India is set to produce 32.5-35 million tonnes sugar in the 2018-19 season that started in October against 32.25 million tonnes in the previous year.

