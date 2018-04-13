India reiterates support for secure, stable Afghanistan

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) India on Friday reiterated its support for a secure and stable Afghanistan during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Afghanistan Defence Minister Lt. Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami here.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, a statement by the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Afghan Defence Minister shared his assessment of the recent initiatives of the Afghan government for internal reconciliation; efforts to combat terrorism which receives support from safe havens sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan; and efforts to combat the menace of opium cultivation and drugs trafficking which goes into funding terrorism against the Afghan people,” the statement said.

It also said that Bahrami “appreciated the positive and constructive support extended by India for economic development and reconstruction in Afghanistan”.

“He highlighted that the people and the Afghan government would like India to continue to play greater role,” it said.

India is a major development aid partner for the war-ravaged South Asian nation.

On her part, Sushma Swaraj appreciated the courage with which the Afghan defence forces were defending their country and making supreme sacrifices.

“She conveyed India’s support for the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan for building a peaceful, secure, stable, united, inclusive and prosperous nation,” the statement said.

Bahrami is visiting India to attend the ongoing DefExpo, India’s premier defence trade exhibition, held near Chennai. He had earlier met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

