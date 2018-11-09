India reiterates vision of open Indo-Pacific region

Singapore, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India’s vision of an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region during the 13th East Asia Summit here.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that during his remarks at the Summit, Modi “reiterated India’s vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo Pacific region, strengthening maritime cooperation and commitment to a balanced RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership)”.

The East Asia Summit is a premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific region comprising the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) member states – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam – and its eight dialogue partners – India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

Since its inception in 2005, it has played an important role in reviewing political, security and economic developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

India has been stressing on the centrality of Asean’s role for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between the Asean member states and the six countries with which this regional bloc has existing free trade agreements – Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

–IANS

ab/ksk/sed