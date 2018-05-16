India rejects OIC statement on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India on Thursday rejected resolutions relating to Jammu and Kashmir adopted in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in Dhaka earlier this month.

“We observe with utmost regret as well as categorically reject the resolutions adopted by Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir at the 45th CFM session of OIC in Dhaka, Bangladesh held on May 5-6, 2018,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“We affirm once again that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India. We advise OIC to refrain from such references,” the statement said.

The OIC CFM declaration said it reaffirmed its “firm solidarity with Azerbaijan, Sudan, Comoros, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Mali, Somalia, Cote d’Ivoire, Central African Republic, Kosovo, Jammu and Kashmir and Northern Cyprus as well as all Muslim communities and minorities in non-OIC member states within the established principle of the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States in which they belong consistent with international law and agreements”.

