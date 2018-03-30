India-Russia alliance vital for regional, global stability: Experts

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) India and Russia’s collaboration is crucial for ensuring global stability and the international community can take a leaf from the successful Russian mission in Syria to combat terrorism, said experts from Delhi and Moscow.

“In the renewed geo-political scenario, India-Russia collaboration is vital for ensuring peace and security,” said experts while speaking at a video interaction between New Delhi- and Moscow- based experts on the occasion of a conference on international security in Moscow, as per a statement issued by the Russian Embassy here.

“Experts have stressed that Russia’s experience in Syria is a vital learning for international collaboration to combat terror elements,” it said.

The video interaction titled “Regional security: A view from Moscow and Delhi” had experts from both countries discussing topical regional security issues, the processes of cooperation between Russia and India to strengthen it, joint steps to counter international terrorism, as well as common threats, challenges, and opportunities to minimize them.

“There is no ready to use therapy for combating terror elements while the essential aspect is that for any such combat there are three elements which are the military, social and political components,” said Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Deputy Chairman Alexei Kondratiev.

“Russia has been largely successful in its Syrian operation because it could simultaneously take up all these three factors in consideration and these learnings are vital for situations like that in Afghanistan,” he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for European Studies Professor Gulshan Sachdeva said: “The trust built with years of working together between India and Russia is a vital element for international cooperation to fight terror and to ensure security and stability in the region which has global implications.”

Other experts said greater cooperation between Eurasian powers like India, China and Russia is vital for stability in the region as well as for the global peace. An Indian expert said Pakistan is a victim of its own policies and India wants to see a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

The interaction was coordinated by Olga Dycheva, Head of the Information Department of the Russian Embassy.

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security. The two-day conference on April 4-5 is being organized by the Russian Ministry of Defence .

Sitharaman is on her first visit to Russia as the country’s Defence Minister where she will meet her Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoigu and other senior leaders.

–IANS

mgu/vd