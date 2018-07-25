India, Russia discuss bilateral trade, defence

Johannesburg, July 27 (IANS) India and Russia discussed a host of bilateral issues, including cooperation in defence during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that ended here early on Friday on the margins of the 2018 BRICS Summit.

“Both leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest, specially in trade and investment, energy, defence and tourism,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi and Putin earlier met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in May following the latter’s re-election as the Russian President for the fourth time.

The Russian leader is expected to visit India later in 2018 for the annual bilateral summit.

The relationship between India and Russia was elevated to that of a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership during Putin’s visit to India in 2010.

On Thursday, following the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit here, a Johannesburg Declaration was issued, calling for sustainable growth of global trade and expressing the determination to work together to strengthen multi-lateralism.

