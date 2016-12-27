India says strategic capabilities not against any country

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) In wake of China’s statement that India’s successful testing of the nuclear capable Agni-V ICBM should safeguard South Asia’s strategic balance, India on Tuesday said that its strategic capabilities are not targeted at any country.

“India’s strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in a statement.

“India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same.

“India’s strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributes to strategic stability,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “We have noted reports on India’s test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.”

“China always maintains that preserving the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive to peace and prosperity of regional countries and beyond,” Hua added.

India on Monday moved a step closer to join the super exclusive club of countries with nuclear-capable ICBMs by successfully test-firing the indigenously developed Agni-V off the Odisha coast.

Once the Agni-V is inducted, India would be among the league of the nations like the US, Russia, China, France and Britain with ICBM capability.

