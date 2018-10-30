India should create Security Administration Services: Vohra

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Thursday called for creation of a special National Security Administration Services, and advocated formulation of a National Security Policy.

Delivering the first K.P.S. Gill Memorial lecture on “National Security: Some Concerns” at the Indian School of Business (ISB) campus in Mohali near here, Vohra advocated that a special security administration services should be constituted by the Centre to deal with national security.

Lauding the role of K.P.S. Gill as a police officer and a leader, Vohra said that Gill was an able and courageous police officer who played a historic role in rooting out militancy from Punjab.

Vohra suggested that special forces should be constituted in all states to deal with the threats to national security.

He emphasised that personnel from the special forces should be specially trained, as lawlessness by vigilante groups was causing social tension.

Vohra said that incidents of lawlessness created by a few self-styled religious gurus should also be under the scanner.

“Police is the first line of defence and should be firm in response to a situation to maintain public order,” he said.

Vohra lamented the inadequate number of police personnel vis-a-vis population of the country. He said that the police, prosecution and judiciary are understaffed and hence causes lawlessness.

He said that budgetary support to all wings of the police is low and mostly spent on paying salaries and not on modernisation and training.

