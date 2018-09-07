India stutter to 174/6 in reply to England’s dogged 332

London, Sep 8 (IANS) India’s batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England’s 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final test match here on Saturday.

At the crease were debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8).

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the hosts with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Earlier, Jos Buttler (89) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 332 (Jos Buttler 89, Alastair Cook 71; R Jadeja 4/79, Ishant Sharma 3/62, Jasprit Bumrah 3/83), India 174/6 (Virat Kohli 49, Hanuma Vihari 25 batting, R Jadeja 8 batting)

–IANS

dm/prs