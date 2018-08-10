India taking its rightful place as leading global power: US

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Greeting India on its 72nd Independence Day, US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Wednesday said a “fellow democracy and a friend” was taking its rightful place as a leading global power with its democratic values and inclusiveness.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people and government of India on their Independence Day. Since gaining its independence 71 years ago today, India has set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity, and the rule of law-values shared by the US,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“As members of the oldest and largest democracies, the people of the US and India have always enjoyed strong bonds of friendship. We are grateful for the vibrant Indian-American diaspora and the growing number of young people strengthening ties between our countries as exchange students.”

He said the values shared by the two countries contribute to inspiring collaboration in health, energy, environment, science, and high technology that will fuel the jobs and prosperity of the future.

“On this Indian Independence Day, we congratulate India – a unique civilization, fellow democracy, and a friend – on taking its rightful place as a leading global power and continuing our shared efforts to sustain the rules-based order.”

–IANS

