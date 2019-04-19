India tells China to be sensitive to its concerns

Beijing, April 22 (IANS) India on Monday told China to be sensitive to its concerns as Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi here with whom he is likely to raise the issue of blacklisting Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar.

Gokhale is on two-day China visit to meet Wang, also China’s Foreign Minister, and is also expected to convince Beijing not to block a resolution to declare Azhar an international terrorist at UN panel.

Azhar, a dreaded terrorist, is wanted for plotting deadly attacks in India. His terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for carrying out a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF troopers on February 14.

China has repeatedly blocked all such resolutions by India, the US, Britain and France by placing a “technical hold” on them at the UN 1267 sanctions committee.

Last month, Beijing placed its latest “technical hold” on the US-sponsored resolution against Azhar, a move that Indian called “disappointing”.

“We will work together with the Chinese side to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen mutual trust to implements the decisions that are taken by the leaders and do it in a manner where we are sensitive to each other’s concerns,” Gokhale said while meeting Wang and Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.

