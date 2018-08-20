India thrash England by 203 runs in 3rd Test

Nottingham, Aug 22 (IANS) India staged a thrilling comeback in the five-match Test rubber on Wednesday by thrashing England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge here.

In their pursuit of 521 runs for victory, England resumed their innings at 311/9 and lasted a little over two overs before losing the final wicket of James Anderson (11) to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England’s innings closed at 317.

India now trail the five-match rubber 1-2 as they proceed to Hampshire for the fourth Test, starting August 30.

Brief Scores: India 329, 352/7 decl. beat England 161, 317 (Jos Buttler 106, Ben Stokes 62; Jasprit Bumrah 5/85, Ishant Sharma 2/70) by 203 runs.

