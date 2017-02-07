India thrash New Zealand in T20 World Cup for Blind

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (IANS) Continuing their dominance in the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup for the Blind, defending champions India registered their seventh win of the tournament by defeating New Zealand by nine wickets at the KIIT Stadium here on Tuesday.

Chasing a run target of 136, India rode on two half-centuries by captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sukhram Majhi.

Ajay Kumar Reddy displayed extraordinary batsman skills with a score of 75 not out, including 14 boundaries off 28 balls.

Odisha boy Sukhram Majhi helped him set the score with his 56 runs (11 boundaries) off 25 balls. The duo helped India successfully chase down the target in a mere nine overs. M.L.K. McCaskill took the sole wicket of Jafar Iqbal.

Sukhram Majhi won the Man of the Match award.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. With his brilliant knock of 52 runs off 51 balls, B.D. Wilson helped New Zealand to score 136 in 20 overs, losing six wickets.

Enthralled by the crowd and the match, Odisha Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said, “We are absolutely privileged to be hosting two wonderful teams in Odisha for the league match of the 2nd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind. We have always believed in an Inclusive society and equal opportunities for all, which drives us to support special causes and help meet their needs.”

M.J. Srikant, the strategist on board of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and member of the World Cup Organising Committee, said: “I am delighted to be in the midst of such a tremendous crowd. Spellbound to see the buzzing city of Bhubaneswar come alive in support of the match.”

“There is so much about life one can learn and get inspired from seeing these players play the sport.”

–IANS

cd/pur/vt