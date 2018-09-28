India to bat against West Indies in 1st Test

Rajkot, Oct 4 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the first Test here on Thursday.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami are starting while Prithvi Shaw is making his debut.

For West Indies, Sherman Lewis will be the debutant.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh YadavWest Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

–IANS

gau/ksk