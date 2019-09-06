India to have largest developer population by 2024: Report

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India will overtake the US as the worlds largest developer population centre by 2024, says a report that sheds new light on how the app sector could be a potential source of jobs for India going forward.

India has 1.6 million app economy jobs, as of August 2019, 39 per cent more than 1.2 million in 2016, said the report titled “The App Economy in India” by the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI).

By comparison, the US had 2.246 million app economy jobs as of April 2019, and the European Union (plus Switzerland and Norway) had 2.093 million app economy jobs as of July 2019.

At a discussion organised here on Thursday by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Miachel Mandal from the PPI highlighted the key findings of the report.

To estimate the number of core app economy jobs, the report used a multi-step procedure based on data from the universe of online job postings.

To obtain a holistic picture, the report covers the top 5 states and territories for app jobs across India.

Bengaluru is the leader with 362,000 app economy jobs followed by Delhi with 248,000 app economy jobs and Mumbai with 137,000 app economy jobs, said the report.

Hyderabad with 128,000 app economy jobs and Pune with 113,000 app economy jobs complete the top five cities with the highest number of app economy-related jobs.

