India to observe ‘Parakram Parv’ on 2016 surgical strikes anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India will observe ‘Parakram Parv, commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, on the anniversary of the 2016 cross-LoC military strikes on militant launch pads, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

A three-day main event between September 28-30 will be organised at the India Gate lawns in the national Capital besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country to “highlight the valour of the Indian armed forces in general and special forces in particular”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would inaugurate the event on September 28 at India Gate lawns.

“To showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, ‘Parakram Parv’, which literally means celebration of valour, is being observed,” Indian Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said.

“The armed forces have always brought laurels to the nation. Their contribution in war and peace are of immense value to every Indian. It is the contribution of our armed forces that we proudly celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’, ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ and many such battle honour days,” he said.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes (on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016) which had strategic ramifications and were aimed to “dissuade inimical adversary from adopting the path of violence and to ensure an environment of peace for the nation”.

The programme will start with bugle call at 6.30 p.m. on Friday. Movies and photographs depicting valour and courage of the armed forces will be shown. Huge canvas/digital signing walls for sending messages to the soldiers will help citizens connect with them. Letters addressed to soldiers by school children will also be on display.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will get the opportunity to see captured weapons used by terrorists that have been brought from Jammu and Kashmir.

Military equipment such as artillery guns and small arms will also be on display. Besides the military band, a few renowned singers will also perform at the event.

“The public will be encouraged to take selfies at all venues, including India Gate and post them on the social networking sites with hashtag ‘ParakramParv’,” the Colonel said.

