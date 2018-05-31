India to soon manufacture lithium-ion batteries: Minister Geete

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) India will soon able to manufacture lithium-ion batteries which are used to power electric vehicles, Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Ananth Geete said on Tuesday.

“We are trying to facilitate the manufacture of the lithium-ion batteries in India and soon we will be able to manufacture these batteries in India…,” Geete said at an electric bus launch event here.

“Currently, we import 100 per cent of our battery requirement, as we do not manufacturer these batteries here… but if we need to move towards 100 per cent electric mobility we should not be dependent on imports for too long.”

According to the minister, the government is supporting companies which are engaged in manufacturer of electric vehicles.

–IANS

