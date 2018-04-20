India turning into global investment hub: Minister

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India is turning into a global hub for investments due to the conducive environment provided by the Central government, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said on Sunday.

“The Union government is providing environment for the investment in different sectors, that’s why in the last few years India is coming up as the global hub of investors,” she said at the Global Investment Summit 2018 organised by the Abode 1st Group of Companies in Gurugram.

“The government is taking every possible step to make policies favourable to investors, and result of it we can see investment scenario being built up here,” a statement from the organisers quoted the minister as saying.

She added that Non-Resident Indian businessmen and industrialists are also “expanding their businesses in the country”.

According to Abode 1st Group of Companies MD Sandeep Singh Deswal, around 400 investors from around the world gathered for the event “and gave their principle consent to invest in different fields”.

Abode 1st Group of Companies is a Gurugram-based group dealing in asset management, wealth management and interiors.

