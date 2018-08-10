India U-15 eves confident ahead of SAFF final against Bangladesh

Thimpu, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian U-15 Womens football team will clash swords against Bangladesh U-15s in the final of the SAFF U-15 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium here, in a re-match of the 2017 edition of the finals of the SAFF Championship.

Ahead of the clash against Bangladesh in the finals, confidence runs high in the Indian team and the squad looks to avenge the loss against Bangladesh in last edition’s final that the Women lost 0-1 in Dhaka.

“We are ready for the final and our run in the group stages is a testament of how well we have played throughout the tournament,” said head coach Firmin D’Souza.

“Bangladesh are the toughest team to face in the SAFF Championship and although we respect them, we will be going for the win and try to score an early goal to cement our position in the match.

“We will certainly be looking to avenge our loss against them in last year’s final. We have come a long way since then and are looking to give our hundred percent on the pitch in an attempt to win.”

The Indian eves topped Group A with maximum points out of two matches, scoring thirteen goals in the process, whilst conceding none, defeating Sri Lanka 12-0, and hosts Bhutan 1-0. In addition, in the semi-finals, the Women edged past Nepal 2-1 in a tight encounter.

“Had we taken our chances, we would have won by fancy scorelines against Bhutan and Nepal (in the semi-finals). However, the girls did their job and dominated both matches.

“The squad maintained their shape and implemented the game plan to perfection. We will have to do the same against Bangladesh as well and the girls are looking forward to overcome the challenge.”

The Indian team has been served a major blow as skipper Shilky Devi, who scored four goals in three matches, has been ruled out of the final due to an injury. But the girls want to win the final for the injured captain.

–IANS

dm/ajb/sed