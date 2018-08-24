India U-16 colts stun Besiktas

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indian U-16 football team, currently on an exposure tour to Turkey, stunned heavyweights Besiktas 5-1 on Saturday.

The colts rode on Vikram Pratap Singh’s hattrick (3′, 40′, 52′) accompanied by strikes from Rohit Danu in the 81st minute and Bhuvensh in the 87th, to register an easy win over the Turkish opponents.

The floodgates opened as early as the 3rd minute when Vikram found the back of the net from close range to propel India into the lead.

In the 13th minute, Ricky’s rasping shot was saved by the opposition custodian but Vikram Pratap Singh once against burst into the scene in the 40th minute and scored to double India’s lead going into half-time.

The colts wasted little time in the second-half and got backup to speed in the 52nd minute when Vikram completed his hattrick, finishing with acumen from inside the box.

Rohit Danu and Bhuvnesh added more gloss to the scoreline in the 81st and 87th minute, respectively, after the Turkish opponents found the net in the 85th minute to reduce their deficit. The full-time scoreline read 5-1 in India’s favour as the colts registered an easy win.

With less than a month left to go for the AFC U-16 Championship Final, the Indians are currently in the final swing of their preparation, adding another win to their tally.

