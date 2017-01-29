India U-19 cricket team’s trainer dies

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) India Under-19 cricket team’s strength and conditioning trainer Rajesh Sawant died here on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

BCCI said Sawant passed away in his sleep. “Sawant was on national duty with the India Under-19 team preparing for the series against the touring England Under-19 team,” a statement read.

Sawant, 45, is survived by his wife and daughter.

“On behalf of the BCCI, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and our prayers are with them to overcome this irreparable loss,” BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said.

–IANS

