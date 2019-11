India U19 squad for one day series against Afghanistan

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the five-match one-day series against Afghanistan to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow.

The series starts on November 22 and the final match will be played on November 30.

Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Priyam Garg, Captain (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Manav Sutar (RCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA).

