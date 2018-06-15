India-US officials likely to meet in June to discuss trade issues: Prabhu

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Friday said that officials from India and the US are expected to meet soon “most likely within this month” to take forward the dialogue process to resolve trade issues between the two sides.

According to the minister, who holds the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, both sides have decided to resolve their pending issues on trade.

The development comes after the minister visited the US on June 10-12, 2018 and held discussions with the US Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Recently, the US unilaterally imposed import duties on steel and aluminium products and raised concerns over India’s import duties on dairy products among others.

However, the minister said that India’s concerns over “Visa” and other issues were also put forth to the US representatives.

–IANS

rv/bg