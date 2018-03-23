India, US review terror threats worldwide

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India and the US on Tuesday held the 15th meeting of their Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group here and reviewed threats posed by terrorosts groups across the world.

“The Working Group reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups worldwide and in their respective regions including cross-border terrorism in the South Asian region,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement in an obvious reference to Pakistan providing financial support and safe havens to terror groups.

“Both sides committed to strengthening information sharing on some of the world’s most dangerous terrorist groups and individuals and exchanged views on efforts to counter the financing and operations of regional and global terrorist organisations,” the statement said.

“The two sides discussed international efforts to counter threats posed by foreign terrorist fighters.”

Tuesday’s meeting was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, on the Indian side and Alina L. Romanowski, the US State Department’s Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counter-terrorism.

According to the statement, the working group also discussed international and bilateral cooperation on justice, law enforcement and capacity building efforts to counter terrorism and UN Security Council Resolution 2396.

Adopted in December last year, UNSC Resolution 2396 is aimed at helping UN member states detect and counter the threat posed by foreign terrorist fighters, especially those returning from the conflict zones in Iraq and Syria.

The statement added that following up on the inaugural US-India Counter-terrorism Designations Dialogue in December 2017, the delegations in Tuesday’s meeting “discussed ongoing efforts to ensure the effective implementation of domestic and international terrorist designations”.

The US will host the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in 2019.

