India, US to enhance cooperation in homeland security

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India and the US on Wednesday agreed to maintain sustained interactions to enhance their cooperation in homeland security, an official statement said.

The decision was taken during a dialogue between an Indian delegation led by Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, Rajni Sekhri Sibal and the US delegation led by James McCament, Deputy Under Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, said the Home Ministry statement

“The meeting focused on issues relating to security cooperation, customs and immigration, aviation security and capacity building. Both sides agreed to work out the modalities to address these issues. The discussions were held in a friendly atmosphere and it was agreed to maintain sustained interactions to enhance security cooperation between the two countries,” it said.

–IANS

rak/vd