India vs England: Third T20I scoreboard

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket match played between India and England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday:

India

Virat Kohli run out (Jordan) 2

Lokesh Rahul b Stokes 22

Suresh Raina c Morgan b Plunkett 63

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Rashid b Jordan 56

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Mills 27

Rishabh Pant not out 6

Hardik Pandya run out (Stokes/Buttler) 11

Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 8) 15

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 202

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Kohli, 1.1 overs), 2-65 (Rahul, 7.2), 3-120 (Raina, 13.3), 4-177 (Yuvraj Singh, 18.1), 5-191 (Dhoni, 19.2), 6-202 (Pandya, 19.6).

Bowling

Tymal Mills 4-0-32-1

Chris Jordan 4-0-56-1

Liam Plunkett 2-0-22-1

Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1

Moeen Ali 4-0-30-0

Adil Rashid 2-0-23-0

England

Jason Roy c Dhoni b Mishra 32

Sam Billings c Raina b Chahal 0

Joe Root lbw b Chahal 42

Eoin Morgan c Pant b Chahal 40

Jos Buttler c Kohli b Bumrah 0

Ben Stokes c Raina b Chahal 6

Moeen Ali c Kohli b Chahal 2

Liam Plunkett b Bumrah 0

Chris Jordan st Dhoni b Chahal 0

Adil Rashid not out 0

Tymal Mills c Kohli b Bumrah 0

Extras (lb 2, w 3) 5

Total (all out; 16.3 overs) 127

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Billings, 1.3 overs), 2-55 (Roy, 6.2), 3-119 (Morgan, 13.3), 4-119 (Root, 13.4), 5-119 (Buttler, 14.2), 6-123 (Ali, 15.1), 7-127 (Stokes, 15.4), 8-127 (Jordan, 15.6), 9-127 (Plunkett, 16.1), 10-127 (Mills, 16.3)

Bowling

Ashish Nehra 3-1-24-0

Yuzvender Chahal 4-0-25-6

Jasprit Bumrah 2.3-0-14-3

Amit Mishra 4-0-23-1

Hardik Pandya 2-0-17-0

Suresh Raina 1-0-22-0

