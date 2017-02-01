India vs England: Third T20I scoreboard

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Following is the scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket match played between India and England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday:
India
Virat Kohli run out (Jordan) 2
Lokesh Rahul b Stokes 22
Suresh Raina c Morgan b Plunkett 63
Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Rashid b Jordan 56
Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Mills 27
Rishabh Pant not out 6
Hardik Pandya run out (Stokes/Buttler) 11
Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 8) 15
Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Kohli, 1.1 overs), 2-65 (Rahul, 7.2), 3-120 (Raina, 13.3), 4-177 (Yuvraj Singh, 18.1), 5-191 (Dhoni, 19.2), 6-202 (Pandya, 19.6).
Bowling
Tymal Mills 4-0-32-1
Chris Jordan 4-0-56-1
Liam Plunkett 2-0-22-1
Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1
Moeen Ali 4-0-30-0
Adil Rashid 2-0-23-0
England
Jason Roy c Dhoni b Mishra 32
Sam Billings c Raina b Chahal 0
Joe Root lbw b Chahal 42
Eoin Morgan c Pant b Chahal 40
Jos Buttler c Kohli b Bumrah 0
Ben Stokes c Raina b Chahal 6
Moeen Ali c Kohli b Chahal 2
Liam Plunkett b Bumrah 0
Chris Jordan st Dhoni b Chahal 0
Adil Rashid not out 0
Tymal Mills c Kohli b Bumrah 0
Extras (lb 2, w 3) 5
Total (all out; 16.3 overs) 127
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Billings, 1.3 overs), 2-55 (Roy, 6.2), 3-119 (Morgan, 13.3), 4-119 (Root, 13.4), 5-119 (Buttler, 14.2), 6-123 (Ali, 15.1), 7-127 (Stokes, 15.4), 8-127 (Jordan, 15.6), 9-127 (Plunkett, 16.1), 10-127 (Mills, 16.3)
Bowling
Ashish Nehra 3-1-24-0
Yuzvender Chahal 4-0-25-6
Jasprit Bumrah 2.3-0-14-3
Amit Mishra 4-0-23-1
Hardik Pandya 2-0-17-0
Suresh Raina 1-0-22-0
–IANS
pur/bg
