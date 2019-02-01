India welcomes Britain’s decision to extradite Vijay Mallya

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) India on Monday welcomed the decision by the British government to extradite Indian industrialist Vijay Mallya wanted here on charges of committing a Rs 9,000-crore bank loan fraud.

Government sources here said that they have taken note of the decision of British Home Secretary Sajid Javid to sign the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India.

“While we welcome the UK government’s decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition,” ae source said.

In a statement, a British Home Office spokesperson said the Home Secretary “after having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India”.

