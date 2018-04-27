India welcomes summit meeting of Korean leaders

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) India on Saturday welcomed the historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that New Delhi supports all efforts to bring peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

“India welcomes the inter-Korean summit meeting at Panmunjom on April 27,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“We hope that such engagement will help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean peninsula,” the statement added.

“India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The leaders of North and South Koreas pledged on Friday to work towards a “common goal” of denuclearising their peninsula and formally ending the Korean war by the end of this year, following a historic day of talks on the border that divided them for almost seven decades.

Kim and Moon said in a joint declaration that “there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun”.

The agreement was signed and issued after their bilateral summit at the border village of Panmunjom, inside the heavily-fortified demilitarised zone.

The External Affairs Ministry statement also said that India hoped that all efforts to find resolution of the Korean peninsula issue would also include addressing concerns about the proliferation linkages of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programme.

–IANS

ab/tsb