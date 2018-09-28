India will be ODF soon: Sulabh Founder

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India has so far achieved around 93 per cent of sanitation coverage and will be Open Defecation Free (ODF) in a couple of months, said the Founder of Sulabh International, a social service organisation, on Tuesday.

At an event organised here to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Bindeshwar Pathak said the Central government is implementing the Swachh Bharat campaign by using two pit toilet technology, which was designed and developed by him around 50 years ago.

“Our organisation is actively involved in the ongoing campaign and we hope to fulfil Gandhi’s dream very soon.”

