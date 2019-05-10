India will miss Pant at World Cup, says Ganguly

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) India would miss Rishabh Pant during the World Cup, said former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Pant was not included in the 15-member World Cup squad with stumper batsman Dinesh Karthik getting the nod. But the 21-year-old had a good Indian Premier League outing for Delhi Capitals and he helped the team reach their first playoffs.

“India will miss Pant at the World Cup,” Ganguly, who was Capitals advisor, said.

Asked if he should be drafted in with Kedar Jadhav being injured, Ganguly said: “You can’t say like that. But he will be missed.”

On Rohit Sharma as captain after he led Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL title, Ganguly rated him as one of the best captains. “He is one of best captains around. Both Mumbai and Chennai are terrific teams,” he said.

Mumbai beat arch rivals Chennai by one run in the IPL final at Hyderabad.

