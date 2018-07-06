India win toss, elect to field vs England

Bristol, July 8 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against England in the third and final T20I series here on Sunday.

With India winning the first match and England returning the favour in the next, this game will decide who bags the series.

For India, Siddarth Kaul came back into the mix in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Deepak Chahar was handed his international debut at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav who was dropped.

The hosts ringed in just one change, Ben Stokes coming in place of Joe Root.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball

