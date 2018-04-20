Indiabulls Housing Finance’s Q4 net profit 22.6%

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a 22.6 per cent increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017-18.

According to a BSE filing, the company’s net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,030 crore from Rs 841 crore reported for the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The company said that its net interest income (NII) for the said quarter grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,360 crore earned during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a financial year basis, the company reported a growth of 32.4 per cent in net profit for the year ended March 31, 2018, to Rs 3,847 crore from Rs 2,906 crore for the previous year.

The 2017-18 NII increased by 21.3 per cent to Rs 5,785 crore from Rs 4,768 crore for the previous year.

“An interim dividend of Rs 10 per share of face value Rs 2, amounting to 500 per cent, has been declared in the board meeting held on April 20, 2018,” the company said in the filing.

–IANS

rv/vd