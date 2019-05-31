IndiaMart among new members of e-commerce body TECI

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) IndiaMart, the online marketplace dedicated to the business-to-business (B2B) category, is among the several new members of The E-Commerce Council of India (TECI).

According to a statement by TECI, its new joinees range from online marketplaces to logistics and Artificial Intelligence startups.

TECI is the umbrella organisation of Indian e-commerce players formed in March this year to put forward the industry concerns before the government, besides working with other stakeholders.

While Snapdeal, Shopclues and Urbanclap were among its founding members, specialised B2B e-commerce players such as steel and coal marketplace Mjunction (promoted by SAIL and Tata Steel) and textile-focused marketplace Texfy are some of its new joinees.

Its other new members include Trade India, which provides business solutions through online services, directory services and trade promotional events; Nandoo, a platform which focuses on mind, body and soul wellness; KISANeStore, which deals in agriculture inputs services, including pesticides, seeds, fertilisers, irrigation and greenhouse solutions, farm machinery.

Also among the new members are Connect India, which specialises in delivery to rural areas and reverse logistics, and M2R Technomations, an electronics and hardware-based start-up that automates electronic and electrical devices.

