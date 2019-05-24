Indian Air Force rescues 2 trekkers in Himachal

Shimla, May 25 (IANS) Two injured trekkers from a seven-member team from West Bengal were airlifted to safety from the high mountains of Himachal Pradesh by the Indian Air Force on Saturday while four others were rescued on foot.

One trekker Jevaasheesh Mehtu from Kolkata died on the spot.

The district administration was informed that the group of seven trekkers, who were moving from Rohru in Shimla district to Brua area in Sangla valley, was stranded in Manirang area in Kinnaur district.

Trekker Rupam Ghosh was in a critical condition while another was airlifted.

Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand told IANS that a ground rescue team, comprising of police and Home Guard personnel, was deployed for the rescue operation.

He said since the airlifting of the critically injured trekker was required on priority, the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh was requested to carry out the rescue operation.

An IAF chopper landed at Kuppa helipad and rescued both the injured trekkers.

The official said another group of 13 trekkers was stranded in Sangla area. Eight of them reached Sangla safely while five were rescued by the district administration’s quick response team.

–IANS

