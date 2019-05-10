Diaspora

Indian-American student wins ESPN Esports championship

Views: 1

Houston, May 12 (IAN) A team from Georgia Institute of Technology, including an Indian-American student, has won “Hearthstone Collegiate Championship”, part of the first-ever ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship.

Shiv Chopra along with two Georgia Tech teammates swept off Minnesota team 3-0 in the finals here late Saturday.

The match was streamed live on ESPN3 and Twitch.tv, an ESPN platform.

Chopra and his teammates, Tyler Hiu and Sean Joplin, each received $9,000 in scholarship money.

“We chose an uncommon deck, focused on each match at hand, were considered the underdogs yet swept the semifinal (against Rochester Institute of Technology) and final 3-0,” Chopra was quoted as saying in media reports.

Some 400 college teams from the US and Canada participated in the Hearthstone championship qualifiers starting in March this year.

ALSO READ:   Confident ahead of 2019 Giro d'Italia: Carapaz

“As universities continue to grow their esports programmes at the varsity, non-varsity and club levels, we’re proud to be providing a platform for national exposure and recognition of some of the most talented players in the collegiate space,” John Lasker, vice president of Digital Media Programming for ESPN, said in a statement.

–IANS

na/in

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *