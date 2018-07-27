Indian among three killed in Kabul

Kabul, Aug 2 (IANS) An Indian national and two others were killed here on Thursday after they were kidnapped by gunmen.

All three men, including a Malaysian and Macedonian, were believed to be working for a logistics company in the Afghan capital. They were abducted early morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district of Kabul province, TOLO News reported.

Police confirmed the incident but did not give further details. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

–IANS

soni/mr