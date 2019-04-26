Indian and Chinese army hold border meetings in Ladakh

Srinagar, May 1 (IANS) Indian and Chinese army on Wednesday held border personnel meetings (BPMs) on the line of actual control (LAC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh division.

A defence statement said today, “Ceremonial Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs) on the occasion of International Labour Day were conducted today at Chinese BPM huts at Moldo and TWT meeting points opposite eastern Ladakh.

“The ceremonial border personnel meeting was marked by saluting the National flag by members of the delegations”.

This was followed by a ceremonial address by delegation leaders and exchange of greetings. Both sides reflected mutual desire of maintaining peace and tranquility and improving relations at functional level along the border areas, the statement said.

Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing vibrant Chinese culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese side, it said.

