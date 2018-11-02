Indian and Pakistan army exchange sweets on LoC

Jammu, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian and Pakistan army on Tuesday exchanged sweets on Diwali-eve on the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border, in Poonch district.

Defence sources said the troops exchanged sweets at two crossing points on the LoC in Mendhar and Poonch sectors.

“Sweets and pleasantries were exchanged by the two armies at two crossing points in Poonch district today on Diwali-eve”, a source said.

Traditionally the two armies exchange greetings on the occasions of national and religious festivals of the two countries.

Due to heightened tensions on the LoC, essentially due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan army, the interaction between the two sides has remained confined to flag meetings to bring down tensions.

Both sides allege frequent violation of the 2003 ceasefire, with India alleging the highest number of such violations this year in the last eight years. These have led to deaths of civilians as well as security personnel.

