Indian Army chief to visit Vietnam

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Army chief General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to visit Vietnam from Novemebr 22 to 25, an official statement said.

The visit is intended to give impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries and take forward military-to-military cooperation.

During the visit, the Indian delegation will meet and interact with senior military officers of Vietnam.

Gen Rawat will also visit key military formations and establishments.

The Army chief is scheduled to meet and interact with Vietnamese Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Senior Lt Gen Pham Hong Huong.

General Rawat will visit the Headquarters of an Infantry Division near Hanoi and the Headquarters of 7 Military Region at Ho Chi Minh.

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vietnam in 2016, the relationship was upgraded to comprehensive strategic partnership.

Defence cooperation has increased exponentially over the last few years amongst all services including exchange programmes, training assistance and cooperation on various service specific issues.

–IANS

mak/mr