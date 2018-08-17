Indian Army engineers undertake cross-country cycling expedition

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Corps of Indian Army is on a cross-country cycling expedition, during which it will pass through all the states in a span of 120 days, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

“The team will cover 25,000 km within 120 days and pass through all the states. The expedition will be completed in three phases,” said a statement.

“In the first phase, the team will cover Secundrabad-Leh and Leh-Kanyakumari. In second phase, the team will take up Kanyakumari-Tezu and then Tezu to Koteshwar. And in the third phase, the team will cover Koteshwar to Delhi, completing the Golden Quadrilateral,” the statement said.

The expedition was flagged off on August 15 from MCEME Secundrabad and reached Nagpur on August 17.

With the trip, the expeditioners will aim to set a Guinness World Record for longest distance cycling in a single country, Guinness World Record for fastest Golden Quadrilateral route by cycle, Limca Book of Records for Fastest North-South Cycling and Limca Book of Records for Fastest East West Cycling, the statement said.

