Indian Army to climb world’s fifth highest peak Mt Makalu

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Indian Army plans to scale the fifth highest mountain peak in the world, Mount Makalu (8485 metres), the government said on Monday.

Makalu is an isolated peak and is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, 19 km southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet, China.

The Ministry of Defence said Director General of Military Training on Monday flagged off the journey from Delhi.

Under the protection of Army Adventure Wing, an expedition to Mount Kamet (7756M), Joshimath (district Chamoli, Uttarakhand), is also being conducted from August to September.

“A 47-member team led by Maj Manoj Joshi will leave for Joshimath from Delhi on Aug 16, 2018. The team will establish the Base Camp at Vasudhara lake and Advance Base Camp at Purvi Kamet Glacier,” the ministry said.

Mount Kamet is the third highest peak of India after Kanchanjunga and Nandadevi and the only highest peak available to climb within the country.–IANS

sm/prs