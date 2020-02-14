Indian Army to have new headquarters at Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) With the creation of the Department of Military Affairs, the Ministry of Defence has decided to move out the India Army from its iconic South Block office at Raisina Hill in front of the President’s residence to Delhi Cantonment.

And it’s not just the Indian Army, as the other two services will also eventually move out of South Block to their respective new headquarters.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to perform the “bhoomipujan ceremony” of the new Army headwuarters on Friday.

The new Army headquarters will be spread across 39 acres and would come up in five years time near the Manekshaw Centre in the Delhi Cantonment area.

The Army chief and the armed forces will move out of the South Block in the next five years.

It was further stated that a Common Command Centre would be created at the South Block which would be eventually headed by the Chief of Defence Staff.

