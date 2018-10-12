Indian arrested in Nepal for possessing marijuana

Kathmandu, Oct 17 (IANS) An Indian national has been arrested in Nepal’s Birgunj city for possessing marijuana, the police said.

Sonu Kumar Mahato hailed from Bihar and was detained on Tuesday. The confiscated cannabis was worth over Rs 45,000, the Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the 6.5 kg marijuana was brought from Nepal’s Makawanpur district and was seized while it was being transported to India.

An investigation into the case was ongoing.

–IANS

soni/