Indian Arrows aim to re-energize campaign vs Real Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The I-League Republic Day fixtures will take centre stage as the young Indian Arrows host the Snow Leopards on Sunday. Both the teams havent been in the greatest of forms this year and are placed last on the table.

Indian Arrows haven’t been able to muster a win since their 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers. In the last match, the Arrows suffered a 0-2 loss against TRAU FC.

Speaking before the match Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of the Arrows said: “We are a young team and have played well so far in our games. In this break, we have rested well and at the same time, we have been working hard on improving as a team and making the most of our chances. Technically, we are a good side and all the players have the stamina to play the full 90 minutes.”

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of luck amongst the teams. In spite of creating enough chances and dominating games, they haven’t been able to string positive results.

The Snow Leopards have garnered only one win against Chennai City in Kashmir so far while registering three draws and two losses. Real Kashmir will be hoping to come back to their winning ways against Indian Arrows.

David Robertson, chief coach of Real Kashmir FC, sounded hopeful saying: “We all are very confident that our dominating play will turn in to wins. Luck hasn’t been on our side but if we keep playing and working it will all fall into place.”

He also praised the Indian Arrows and said: “Indian Arrows are always tough to play against. After all, they are the best young players in the country who are very technical and sharp. It will be a very tough game for us.”

