Indian artists step forward to raise funds for Kerala relief work

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) An exhibition and sale of artworks will take place at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here from September 21-23 in a step forward by the Indian art fraternity to raise funds for flood-ravaged Kerala.

Titled “Art for Kerala Flood Disaster 2018”, the 3-day exhibition and sale will see artworks by leading modern and contemporary artists being sold.

“The entire sale proceeds shall be contributed towards Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund,” the NGMA said in a statement.

The initiative will see donated artworks of Indian artists like A. Ramachandran, Anjolie Ela Menon, Arpana Caur, Jatin Das, Manu Parekh, Jogen Chowdhury, Madhvi Parekh, Raghu Rai, Shuvaprasanna, Gopi Gajwani, Rameshwar Broota, Paresh Maity and Subodh Gupta.

“The wide-ranging body of works encompasses drawings, paintings, photography, sketches etc,” NGMA said.

The recent floods in the southeren state claimed over 483 lives, and left many homeless.

According to an August 30 statement by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the height of the floods, the worst to hit the state in a century, there were 14.5 lakh people in more than 3,000 relief camps.

The exhibition and sale will will be inaugurated on September 21, and will go till September 23.

