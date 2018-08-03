Indian businessmen abducted in Malaysia rescued: Sushma

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Two Indian businessmen who were abducted in Malaysia earlier in August have been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said.

“R.P. Vaidya and K.P. Vaidya who had gone to Malaysia for business purposes were abducted on August 3,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted late on Tuesday.

“I am happy to inform that with the efforts of our High Commissioner Mridul Kumar and his team, Malaysian Police has secured the release of both Indian nationals on August 6.”

According to media reports, the Vaidya brothers from Dombivli near Mumbai who run a fish export company, informed their family after reaching Malaysia on August 1 that they have been abducted by unknown men who were asking for Rs 1 crore as ransom.

Following this, the family sought help from Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in Malaysia besides the police in India.

In a separate tweet, Sushma Swaraj said that two Indians suffering from heatstroke on a ship without air conditioning or electricity, off the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coast are being repatriated.

“We are repatriating Rohit Pal and Rishab Gupta, crew members of MV Maharishi Vamdeva, from Fujairah,” she said.

She added that the Indian Consul General in Dubai has provided provisions to other crew members and is repatriating them as well.

